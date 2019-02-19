Paul Pogba created Ander Herrera’s opener and sealed victory with the second as Manchester United edged out Chelsea FC in the quarter finals of the FA Cup at the Stamford Bridge on Monday.

The French man whose performance has been on the resurgence since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho has received a lot of plaudits from his manager.

"It was a great response, playing against one of the best defensive midfielders in the world with [N'Golo] Kante next to him," Solskjaer told a news conference. "We know [Pogba] is one of the best attacking midfielders in the world.

"He has vision, so the cross for Ander's goal was fantastic. Then the way he plays the ball out to Marcus [Rashford] and gets into the box for the second was fantastic, too."

After suffering the first defeat of Solskjaer's reign against PSG, United responded with their first win at Stamford Bridge since 2012 to set up a FA Cup quarterfinal tie with Wolves.

"You want to see a reaction," said Solskjaer, who has won 11 of his 13 games in charge. "The players have been brilliant in training. We were quite confident going into this game that we had found the right team selection and temperament.

"There's a balance between being too eager after losing a game, so today was brilliant.

"We lost the final to Chelsea last year. My last game was a loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup final. Last time we beat them in the cup was 20 years ago, apparently.