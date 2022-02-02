Kingson, who played for the national team for more than a decade, is currently the goalkeeper’s trainer of the national team.

When Milovan Rajevac was appointed as Ghana coach, the Serbian revealed that it was Kingson who scouted Wollacott.

The Swindon Town shot-stopper has since been Ghana’s no.1 goalkeeper and kept the post during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, reacting to Wollacott promotion to first-choice goalkeeper, Taylor said Kingson should’ve rather considered local goalkeepers for the role.

Pulse Ghana

“We should be disappointed in Olele because he is responsible for the training of majority of Ghanaian goalkeepers at his home,” he told Angel TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“He trained Ayi, Alawa, the Premier Division keepers as well as Fatawu, he is the one who trained them. So he wants to tell me none of the goalkeepers he trained was good to be in the Black Stars.”

“I always say that we the Ghanaian coaches are the ones who show acts of wickedness to our players. If he continues like this, we will destroy football in this country because the keepers we have here are the ones supposed to be at the AFCON. Because we don’t have confidence in them, we always want foreign keepers and they will always disgrace us and leave.”