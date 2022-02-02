RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Olele must be ashamed for recommending Wollacot over local goalkeepers – Charles Taylor

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana forward Charles Assampong Taylor has criticised Richard ‘Olele’ Kingson for recommending goalkeeper Joojo Wollacott to the Black Stars.

Olele must be ashamed for recommending Joojo Wollacot – Charles Taylor
Olele must be ashamed for recommending Joojo Wollacot – Charles Taylor

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko winger believes Richmond Ayi, Eric Ofori Antwi and Fatawu Dauda are all better than Wollacott.

Recommended articles

Kingson, who played for the national team for more than a decade, is currently the goalkeeper’s trainer of the national team.

When Milovan Rajevac was appointed as Ghana coach, the Serbian revealed that it was Kingson who scouted Wollacott.

The Swindon Town shot-stopper has since been Ghana’s no.1 goalkeeper and kept the post during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, reacting to Wollacott promotion to first-choice goalkeeper, Taylor said Kingson should’ve rather considered local goalkeepers for the role.

Richard Kingson training Jojo Wollacott
Richard Kingson training Jojo Wollacott Pulse Ghana

“We should be disappointed in Olele because he is responsible for the training of majority of Ghanaian goalkeepers at his home,” he told Angel TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“He trained Ayi, Alawa, the Premier Division keepers as well as Fatawu, he is the one who trained them. So he wants to tell me none of the goalkeepers he trained was good to be in the Black Stars.”

“I always say that we the Ghanaian coaches are the ones who show acts of wickedness to our players. If he continues like this, we will destroy football in this country because the keepers we have here are the ones supposed to be at the AFCON. Because we don’t have confidence in them, we always want foreign keepers and they will always disgrace us and leave.”

It remains to be seen whether Wollacott will remain Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper under a new Black Stars coach.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Photos: Sulley Muntari trains with GPL champions Hearts of Oak

Photos: Sulley Muntari trains with GPL champions Hearts of Oak

Dr. Asamoah Gyan sends Twitter into a frenzy with his doctorate title

Dr. Asamoah Gyan sends Twitter into a frenzy with his title

Watch: Jay Jay Okocha brags after beating Asamoah Gyan in tennis contest

Watch: Jay Jay Okocha brags after beating Asamoah Gyan in tennis contest