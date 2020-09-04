In the final, Wilson Oruma continued his goalscoring form when he struck the opener in the 3rd minute before Anosike doubled their lead, but Joseph Fameye got the consolation goal for Ghana.

The victory prevented Ghana from defending the FIFA U-17 World Cup in a historic grand finale which witnessed two African countries doing battle against each other.

Nigeria with a lot of stars namely Wilson Oruma who bagged six goals to emerge as the scorer of the tournament, Nwanko Kano who registered five goals and a couple of quality players were unstoppable.

Nigeria's 8-0 thrashing of poor Canada at the start of the proceedings set the tone; South American giants Argentina hardly fared much better, going down 4-0, and then it was the turn of Australia (2-0), Japan (2-1) and Poland (2-1) to suffer at the hands of the all-conquering Nigerians. Ghana were the last hurdle, and a 2-1 win in the Final was enough to send the Golden Eaglets flying home with the coveted trophy safely in their grasp.

Player of the Tournament:

For once, the adidas Golden Ball did not go to a member of the winning side. Ghana's Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Daniel Addo was the young recipient, his natural athleticism and buckets of speed helping him to excel. And his visible enjoyment at getting in on the scoring act must have swayed the judges too. His three goals were invaluable to his team's progress, as was the support of team-mates Sebastian Barnes and Michael Edusei, who made the Team of the Tournament alongside him.

Rising Stars:

Leonardo Biagini (ARG), Sebastián Rozental (CHI), Daniel Addo (GHA), Gianluigi Buffon (ITA), Francesco Coco (ITA), Francesco Totti (ITA), Hidetoshi Nakata (JPN), Celestine Babayaro (NGA), Nwankwo Kanu (NGA), Wilson Oruma (NGA), Ibrahim Babangida (NGA), John O?Brien (USA).