Kotoko on the day demolished Saint Anne of Congo 5-1 in Kumasi with Osei Kofi scoring four times after Abukari Gariba got the opener for the Porcupine Warriors.

Saint Anne did hold Kotoko to a 1-1 draw in the second leg in Congo but Kotoko progressed to the quarter-finals and faced off against Young Africans.

Kotoko showed class by edging out the Tanzania side and progress to the semi-finals where they defeated on penalties by eventual winners, Ismaily.

A year later, Asante Kotoko became the first Ghanaian side to win the CAF Champions League and on thei way to ruling Africa they avenged the 1969 defeat against Ismaily, befoe beating Englebert now TP Mazembe in the final.