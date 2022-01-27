Only Akufo-Addo can take Black Stars captaincy from Andre Ayew – Solar Ayew

The Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, have been among the most criticised players following Ghana’s group-stage exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Some have also questioned the leadership credentials of Andre, but Sola insists only President Akufo-Addo can strip the 31-year-old of the captaincy.

Pulse Ghana

“It’s a pride and honour to captain your national team, and per the performance and leadership qualities of Dede [Andre] Ayew, it will take only the President of the land, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah to stripe off the captaincy from Dede Ayew. His absence will make it difficult for Ghana to beat Nigeria,” he told Light FM, as quoted by Ghana Guardian.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie, has denied reports that Andre and Jordan have quit the Black Stars.

According to him, the Ayew brothers are committed to the national team and are focused on giving their all to Ghana.

“Andrè and Jordan Ayew are still very committed to the Black Stars team as they have always been,” Fiifi Tackie wrote on Twitter.

“They will keep donning the Black Stars jersey to represent Ghana and give the team their very best on and off the pitch, as always. We just got off the phone.”