Only fans who watch football at the pub will score 7/7

Thomas Freeman Yeboah
Take this quiz to test your knowledge on European football

Which team defeated Liverpool 7-2 in the ongoing Premier League?

Manchester United
Arsenal
Aston villa
Crystal Palace
Aston villa Next question

Jose Mourinho is the coach of which team in the Premier League?

Tottenham
Manchester United
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Tottenham Next question

Which team won the UEFA Champions League last season?

Liverpool
Manchester United
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich Next question

Which of the following teams went trophyless last season?

Liverpool
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Barcelona Next question

Which player emerged as the top scorer in the Italian Serie A last season?

Ciro Immobile
Cristiano Ronaldo
Eden Dzeko
Gonzalo Higuain
Ciro Immobile Next question

All the following are among the top five European leagues except?

La Liga
Serie A
Bundesliga
Eredivisie
Eredivisie Next question

Who was voted the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year 2020?

Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Robert Lewandowski
Luka Modric
Robert Lewandowski Next question
Your score:
Source: Pulse Ghana
Thomas Freeman Yeboah
