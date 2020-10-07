Only fans who watch football at the pub will score 7/7
Take this quiz to test your knowledge on European football
Which team defeated Liverpool 7-2 in the ongoing Premier League?
Manchester United
Arsenal
Aston villa
Crystal Palace
Aston villa Next question
Jose Mourinho is the coach of which team in the Premier League?
Tottenham
Manchester United
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Tottenham Next question
Which team won the UEFA Champions League last season?
Liverpool
Manchester United
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich Next question
Which of the following teams went trophyless last season?
Liverpool
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Barcelona Next question
Which player emerged as the top scorer in the Italian Serie A last season?
Ciro Immobile
Cristiano Ronaldo
Eden Dzeko
Gonzalo Higuain
Ciro Immobile Next question
All the following are among the top five European leagues except?
La Liga
Serie A
Bundesliga
Eredivisie
Eredivisie Next question
Who was voted the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year 2020?
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Robert Lewandowski
Luka Modric
Robert Lewandowski Next question
Share your score:
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh