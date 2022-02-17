Ghana’s performance in major tournaments has continuously waned, with the country failing to win a major trophy in 40 years.
Only hypocrites claim they don’t support Black Stars – Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan believes although some Ghanaians pretend not to care about the national team, they still feel the pain anytime the Black Stars lose.
The last time the Black Stars won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was in 1982 when they defeated hosts Libya in the final.
Since then, it’s been heartbreak after heartbreak, with the team exiting the AFCON at the group stage in the latest edition in Cameroon.
Ahead of Ghana’s crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria, Gyan rallied support for the national team.
According to him, those who claim they do not support the Black Stars are hypocrites, because they also feel the pain when the team loses.
"Ghana and Nigeria is rivalry, you cannot predict. Anybody can win so we just have to stay focused and do what they have to do on the field, that is it," Gyan told TV3, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
"No matter what we will keep on supporting them. Anybody who says he does not support the national team is a hypocrite. When you are there and your country is losing, you will feel it because you are from the country."
Meanwhile, the playoff match against Nigeria will be contested on a home and away basis, with the winner advancing to the World Cup in Qatar.
Ghana will host the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 24 before travelling to face Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium three days later.
