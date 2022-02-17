Only hypocrites claim they don’t support Black Stars – Asamoah Gyan

The last time the Black Stars won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was in 1982 when they defeated hosts Libya in the final.

Pulse Ghana

Since then, it’s been heartbreak after heartbreak, with the team exiting the AFCON at the group stage in the latest edition in Cameroon.

Ahead of Ghana’s crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria, Gyan rallied support for the national team.

According to him, those who claim they do not support the Black Stars are hypocrites, because they also feel the pain when the team loses.

Pulse Ghana

"Ghana and Nigeria is rivalry, you cannot predict. Anybody can win so we just have to stay focused and do what they have to do on the field, that is it," Gyan told TV3, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"No matter what we will keep on supporting them. Anybody who says he does not support the national team is a hypocrite. When you are there and your country is losing, you will feel it because you are from the country."

Meanwhile, the playoff match against Nigeria will be contested on a home and away basis, with the winner advancing to the World Cup in Qatar.