The Bankroller of Tema Youth was disqualified from the GFA elections by the vetting committee formed by the Normalisation Committee (NC)on two grounds - breach of Article 33(5) (c) as well as getting on the wrong side of GFA ethical committee ruling in 2017.

Osei Kwaku Palmer who feels victimised and his lawyers have sent a petition to FIFA to contest his election disqualification.

"We have successfully filed an appeal against the Elections committee's decision to disqualify Osei Palmer from the GFA presidential election race," Osei announced on social media on Monday.

"We once again urge our supporters to remain calm as we await the decision of the Appeals Committee."

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections are slated for October 25.