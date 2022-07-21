Oshoala wins a record-breaking fifth CAF award as Mane edges out Salah for Africa's best

Oshoala, the African Queen

Oshoala beat off competition from Cameroon's Ajara Nchout Njoya and Zambia's Grace Chanda to claim the prize. It is her fifth CAF player of the year award, the most for an African player in either the men's or women's category.

Oshoala was previously tied with former Super Falcons star Perpetua Nkwocha who won the award four times before her retiring.

However, the 27-year-old has now broken her tie with the Nigerian legend, adding to the previous awards she won in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

The Super Falcons star won the award after her stellar performance for Barcelona Femeni last season.

Oshoala's goals helped Barcelona to retain their Spanish League title last season, finishing as the league's top scorer with 20 goals in 19 league games. The Super Falcons star also scored four goals in the UEFA Women's Champions League to help Barcelona reach the final.

On the international scene, she helped Nigeria qualify for the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. She was also in the squad currently competing in the competition but had to pull out after the first game against South Africa after picking up an injury.

Mane is the main man

Meanwhile, in the men's category, Mane picked up his second consecutive African player of the year, beating Salah and Mendy to the prize.

The Senegalese star had won his first in 2019 before deservedly winning his second on Thursday night. Mane had a successful year for both club and country.

The Bayern Munich star helped Senegal claim their first Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, scoring the winning penalty against Egypt.