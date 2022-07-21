Oshoala wins record-breaking fifth CAF award as Mane edges out Salah for Africa's best

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Oshoala wins a record-breaking fifth CAF award as Mane edges out Salah for Africa's best

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale

Oshoala and Mane were the biggest winners at the award ceremony that took place in Rabat, Morocco.

Oshoala and Mane were the biggest winners at CAF Awards
Oshoala and Mane were the biggest winners at CAF Awards

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala claimed her fifth CAF Women's player of the year award, while Sadio Mane beat competition from Mohamed Salah and Edouard Mendy to claim the Men's prize.

Recommended articles

Oshoala beat off competition from Cameroon's Ajara Nchout Njoya and Zambia's Grace Chanda to claim the prize. It is her fifth CAF player of the year award, the most for an African player in either the men's or women's category.

Oshoala was previously tied with former Super Falcons star Perpetua Nkwocha who won the award four times before her retiring.

However, the 27-year-old has now broken her tie with the Nigerian legend, adding to the previous awards she won in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

ALSO READ: African Player of the Year Award Winners [Full List 1970 - 2019]

African Women's Player of the Year winners (Full List from 2001)

Super Eagles' wonderkid Amoo to battle Manchester United star for CAF Young Player of the Year Award

The Super Falcons star won the award after her stellar performance for Barcelona Femeni last season.

Oshoala's goals helped Barcelona to retain their Spanish League title last season, finishing as the league's top scorer with 20 goals in 19 league games. The Super Falcons star also scored four goals in the UEFA Women's Champions League to help Barcelona reach the final.

On the international scene, she helped Nigeria qualify for the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. She was also in the squad currently competing in the competition but had to pull out after the first game against South Africa after picking up an injury.

Meanwhile, in the men's category, Mane picked up his second consecutive African player of the year, beating Salah and Mendy to the prize.

The Senegalese star had won his first in 2019 before deservedly winning his second on Thursday night. Mane had a successful year for both club and country.

The Bayern Munich star helped Senegal claim their first Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, scoring the winning penalty against Egypt.

He also had a fantastic year with Liverpool before joining Bayern this summer. Mane played a part in Liverpool's Carabao and FA Cup wins, while he also played a key role in the Reds' run to the Champions League final.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Pulse Sports Transfer News Live

    Football Transfer News live updates

  • Oshoala and Mane were the biggest winners at CAF Awards

    Oshoala wins record-breaking fifth CAF award as Mane edges out Salah for Africa's best

  • Nigeria vs Zambia in the WAFCON 2022 third place match.

    Nigeria vs Zambia: Match Preview, Team News, head-to-head, Prediction

Trending

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

African Footballer of the Year award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2019]

Mohamed Salah, Samuel Eto'o and Kanu Nwankwo have all won multiple African Footballer of the Year awards

‘Shocking tackle!’ – Fans react as Jordan Ayew clashes with Manchester United’s Fred

‘Shocking tackle!’ – Fans react as Jordan Ayew clashes with Manchester United’s Fred
WAFCON 2022

South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

WAFCON 2022: South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket