‘I don’t care about looks but my woman must bring something to the table’ – Osimhen

“I don’t care about looks. They say table, table; if you are not bringing anything to the table, I am not doing anything,” Osimhen said on a podcast.

“I cannot buy a Birkin bag for a girl and if it reaches my turn, you are telling me ‘A king is born today'”.

Meanwhile, Osimhen recently deleted all photos and videos related to his club Napoli following a social media video that sought to mock him.

In September, Napoli’s TikTok page made posts mocking Osimhen for a penalty miss that went viral on the video-sharing platform.

The first video contained silly content that put the photo of the striker on display and labelled him as a coconut.

In a separate video, he was ridiculed was appealing for the penalty against Bologna and then missing from the spot.

Following massive backlash on social media, Napoli’s TikTok account deleted both videos, although the player’s agent Roberto Calenda threatened legal action.

Osimhen was also captured snubbing his teammates when he arrived for the game against Udinese, before later scoring in the match.

However, Napoli later released a statement clarifying that the posts weren’t meant to ridicule the player, while Osimhen also called for calm in his first public statement after the incident.