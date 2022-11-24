Osman Bukari celebrates goal for Ghana with Ronaldo’s Siuuuuu

Celebrating the second goal, Osman Bukari did Ronaldo's 'siuuuuuuu' celebration.

Meanwhile, Black Stars captain Andre Ayew’s goal was not enough to save Ghana’s blushed in their opening game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Portugal beat Ghana by three goals to two at Stadium 974 in Qatar.

Team Ghana went into the game as the last African nation in the tournament to compete when none of the continent’s representatives had won their game.

With Coach Otto Addo’s men being underdogs against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Ghana started with a line-up of 5 defenders to keep a compact shape and deal with the threat from the Portuguese side.

The game started with much of the game being controlled by Portugal as Ghana defended in most parts of the opening minutes.

Pressure from the Portuguese side saw Cristiano Ronaldo put a ball in the back of the net in the 30th minute. However, the goal was chalked off as the Ghana’s defender Djiku was fouled in the buildup to the goal.

Both Ghana and Portugal managed the game going into the interval at 1-1.

The second half of the game started with great intent from both sides who needed a goal. Ghana started posing some attacking threat to Portugal.

This mood of taking the game to the European team was halted when Portal was awarded a penalty kick. Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and put the ball behind the net doing his signature celebration Siuuuuuuu.