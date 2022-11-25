He said the player should have known what was at stake therefore there was no need to celebrate a goal when Ghana was losing.
Osman Bukari’s goal celebration was needless; he’s not serious – Don Bortey slams Black Stars player
Former Hearts of Oak winger, Bernard Don Bortey has added his voice to the criticism of Black Stars player Osman Bukari over his goal celebration against Portugal.
In a post on social media, the Hearts of Oak legend said Bukari was unserious.
“I was just shaking my head when I saw him jubilating. He is not serious”, he tweeted.
The Red Star Belgrade player has come under some harsh criticisms for doing the famous ‘Siuuuuu’ celebration after scoring Ghana’s second goal.
The striker in the 89th minute scored the second goal for the Black Stars after Portugal had a 3-1 lead.
Celebrating the second goal, Osman Bukari did Ronaldo's 'siuuuuuuu' celebration.
Meanwhile, Black Stars captain Andre Ayew’s goal was not enough to save Ghana’s blushed in their opening game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Portugal beat Ghana by three goals to two at Stadium 974 in Qatar.
Team Ghana went into the game as the last African nation in the tournament to compete when none of the continent’s representatives had won their game.
