Abedi Pele is my all-time favourite Ghanaian footballer – Otto Addo

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ as his favourite Ghanaian footballer of all time.

Addo never got to play with the former Ghana captain, who retired from the national team before he (Addo) made his international bow for the Black Stars.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder has fond memories of Abedi Pele and his talented left foot.

He also revealed that he looked up to Abedi Pele and Anthony Yeboah while growing up and learning his trade as a footballer.

Abedi Pele
Abedi Pele Pulse Nigeria

“Abedi Pele is my favourite Black Stars player of all time. When I was young I used to watch Ghana football and also watch Ghanaian footballers in Europe,” Addo told 3Sports.

“He was one of the players I looked up to. Anthony Yeboah as well. These are my favourite players.”

Meanwhile, Addo believes the Black Stars are capable of beating any team in the world despite their troubling form ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana will face a difficult test in Qatar, having been paired alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo
Black Stars coach, Otto Addo Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars will open the tournament against Cristiano Ronaldo and co. before taking on Uruguay and will close the group with a clash against the Asians.

Despite recording just two wins from their last eight matches, Addo said he is confident that Ghana can battle any side in the world.

“I know we can beat any team in the world, that one is for sure. I think it's the first game for us but also the opponent can be very decisive on how to go on the second one.”

“Because surely you will go into a match differently if you need points. Then if the opponent has lost and you have three points or one point, it is a bit different. The first match is very decisive and then from there we can know how to go on the second match,” he added.

