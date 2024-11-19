ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

AFCON bigger than World Cup - Otto Addo

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has expressed his personal belief that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holds more significance than the FIFA World Cup, even though the latter is widely regarded as the pinnacle of international football.

Otto Addo
Otto Addo

In a heartfelt post-match press conference following Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, Addo apologised to Ghanaians for the team's disappointing performance.

Recommended articles

The Black Stars finished bottom of Group F, amassing just three points from six matches, marking the nation's first AFCON absence in 20 years.

“For many, the World Cup is bigger than the AFCON, but for me personally, the AFCON is bigger. It’s just a personal thing,” Addo stated.

He shared that while he understands the importance of the World Cup, AFCON holds a deeper emotional connection for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would like to apologise very much. I know how much it means for every Ghanaian to play in this tournament, and I am sorry for not delivering. I know the pain and disappointment this has caused.”

Addo reflected on his dedication to the national team, recounting how he once suffered an ACL injury while playing for Ghana.

“Even after my career-ending injury, my love for the nation has never wavered. I would give everything for the country."

Thomas Partey and Otto Addo
Thomas Partey and Otto Addo Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the setback, Addo is determined to rebuild a stronger Black Stars squad. He emphasised his commitment to preparing the team for future competitions, including a focus on qualifying Ghana for their fifth FIFA World Cup.

As Addo faces mounting pressure from fans and critics, his ability to lead the team through this turbulent period will be pivotal for both his legacy and the nation’s football aspirations.

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

‘It is not normal for the Black Stars to play four games without a win’ - Henry Asante Twum

‘It is not normal for the Black Stars to play four games without a win’ - Henry Asante Twum

Source: https://pixabay.com/photos/football-ball-field-sport-grass-8266065/

How to download the Betwinner App for football sports betting

Jerry-Afriyie

Video: Jerry Afriyie scores an overhead kick in Black Galaxies' win over Attram De Visser

Ghana fans

Niger 4-0 Sudan: Calculators out as Ghanaians work Black Stars’ AFCON qualification math