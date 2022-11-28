Interestingly, Reading defender Baba Rahman is the experienced player who has been axed from the team for this afternoon’s clash against South Korea.
Otto Addo benches Baba Rahman, brings in Jordan Ayew in lineup to face South Korea
Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named a different lineup from the one that lost to Portugal in the opening game last Thursday.
Gideon Mensah comes in for him at the left wing back role and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew makes a return into the starting line up.
Alexander Djiku has also been ousted from the team that will start today as well as Alidu Seidu and Brighton and Hove defender Tariq Lamptey starts in his role.
Below is the list for the game
Lawrence Ati-Zigi (GK)
Tariq Lamptey
Daniel Amartey
Mohammed Salisu
Gideon Mensah
Salis Abdul Samed
Thomas Partey
Mohammed Kudus
Andre Ayew (C)
Jordan Ayew
Inaki Williams
