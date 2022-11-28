Otto Addo benches Baba Rahman, brings in Jordan Ayew in lineup to face South Korea

Gideon Mensah comes in for him at the left wing back role and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew makes a return into the starting line up.

Alexander Djiku has also been ousted from the team that will start today as well as Alidu Seidu and Brighton and Hove defender Tariq Lamptey starts in his role.

Below is the list for the game

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (GK)

Tariq Lamptey

Daniel Amartey

Mohammed Salisu

Gideon Mensah

Salis Abdul Samed

Thomas Partey

Mohammed Kudus

Andre Ayew (C)

Jordan Ayew