Covering spaces, holding the ball & defensive runs: Otto Addo details Jordan Ayew’s qualities

Jordan was named in the starting line-up as Ghana held Nigeria to a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Despite having a decent outing, he was greeted by jeers and whistles when he was substituted by Kofi Okyere Wriedt late in the game.

Addo defended the 30-year-old striker in the aftermath of the game in Kumasi and has now highlighted why Jordan is a key member of his team.

Addressing the media ahead of Ghana’s second-leg playoff game against Nigeria in Abuja, the Black Stars boss listed the striker’s qualities.

According to him, Jordan is good at “covering spaces, running for others defensively, holding the ball and not losing it.”

Addo added: “Whether Jordan stays on the pitch or comes off the pitch, the decision is mine. If you have something to say, say it to me.

“I know in Africa that people acknowledge more offensive action but if you see what Jordan did defensively, this has much worth.

"He's a leader. He's the only person on this team who has been to the World Cup before so we really need him… He’s an important player.”