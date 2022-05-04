Otto Addo granted permission to continue as Black Stars coach

“I got permission from Dortmund. Under certain conditions, it works out that I can do the international game phases in June, September and also the World Cup,” he stated.

This means, Otto Addo will retain his position at Dortmund and also be responsible for the Black Stars ahead of 2023 AFCON qualifiers and the World in November this year.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association is yet to clarify the future of Otto Addo and his three assistants, after their contracts run out on March 31.

The GFA is expected to find the best men as handlers of the senior national team before the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo has also asked the GFA to find the best solution to keep the backroom staff that qualified the country to the mundial.