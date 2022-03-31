RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Otto Addo makes history as first Ghanaian to qualify for World Cup as player and coach

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Black Stars interim boss Otto Addo has entered the history books after guiding Ghana to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The 46-year-old has become the first Ghanaian to qualify for the World Cup both as a player and a coach.

Kwesi Appiah was the first Ghanaian coach to qualify the Black Stars to the World Cup, doing so in 2014, but the country never qualified for the Mundial during his days as a player.

Addo, on the other hand, played in Ghana's maiden World Cup campaign and has now guided the national to qualify for Qatar 2022 as its coach.

The Black Stars booked their place at the tournament following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday evening.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result sealed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Despite being born in Germany, Addo switched nationalities to play for Ghana and went ahead to earn 15 caps for the West African nation.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder made his debut in 1999 and was part of the Ghana side that qualified for the country’s first-ever World Cup in Germany in 2006.

After hanging his boots in 2008, he began his coaching badges and returned to serve in different roles with the Black Stars, including head scout and assistant coach.

In February, the GFA named Addo as interim coach of the national team ahead of the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.

He, however, took on the challenge, successfully guiding the Black Stars back to the World Cup on away goals following a 1-1 aggregate draw against Nigeria.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

