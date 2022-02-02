Otto Addo masterminded Ghana’s draw against Germany at 2014 World Cup – Sannie Daara

The Black Stars and Germany played out one of the most entertaining matches during the tournament in Brazil, with the game ending 2-2.

Following a goalless first half, the game sparked into life in the second half. Ghana fell behind to goal from Mario Gotze, but restored parity three minutes later through an Andre Ayew header.

Pulse Ghana

Kwesi Appiah’s side then took a 2-1 lead after Sulley Muntari set up Asamoah Gyan to fire the ball past Manuel Neuer.

However, the Black Stars were denied a historic victory when substitute Miroslav Klose snatched the equaliser for Germany.

Die Mannschaft went on to win the World Cup by beating Argentina in the final. And despite exiting the tournament at the group stages, Ghana was the only team not to have lost against the champions during the tournament.

Speaking on Joy News, Sannie Daara said Addo contributed immensely to the impressive result that the Black Stars chalked against Germany.

Pulse Ghana

“One thing Ghanaians don’t know is that Ghana’s biggest result at the 2014 World Cup was against Germany and you will remember that Germany beat every country including Brazil with more than 7 goals. Ghana was able to hold Germany,” he said.

“The tactics used by Ghana’s head coach Kwesi Appiah were prepared by Otto Addo who was then Scout for the team against Germany. He gave a concise report that helped Kwesi Appiah to pull off this massive feat.”

Addo, who is currently a scout trainer at Dortmund, is one of two candidates being considered for the vacant Black Stars coach.