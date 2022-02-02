RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Otto Addo masterminded Ghana’s draw against Germany at 2014 World Cup – Sannie Daara

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

A former Communications Director of the GFA, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has said that Otto Addo masterminded Ghana’s impressive draw with Germany at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Germany vs Ghana at 2014 World Cup
Germany vs Ghana at 2014 World Cup

According to him, Addo was a scout for the national team at the time and was the one who prepared the tactics used by Kwesi Appiah for that game.

Recommended articles

The Black Stars and Germany played out one of the most entertaining matches during the tournament in Brazil, with the game ending 2-2.

Following a goalless first half, the game sparked into life in the second half. Ghana fell behind to goal from Mario Gotze, but restored parity three minutes later through an Andre Ayew header.

The Black Stars were the only side not to lose against Germany during the 2014 World Cup
The Black Stars were the only side not to lose against Germany during the 2014 World Cup Pulse Ghana

Kwesi Appiah’s side then took a 2-1 lead after Sulley Muntari set up Asamoah Gyan to fire the ball past Manuel Neuer.

However, the Black Stars were denied a historic victory when substitute Miroslav Klose snatched the equaliser for Germany.

Die Mannschaft went on to win the World Cup by beating Argentina in the final. And despite exiting the tournament at the group stages, Ghana was the only team not to have lost against the champions during the tournament.

Speaking on Joy News, Sannie Daara said Addo contributed immensely to the impressive result that the Black Stars chalked against Germany.

Otto Addo at Borussia Dortmund
Otto Addo at Borussia Dortmund Pulse Ghana

“One thing Ghanaians don’t know is that Ghana’s biggest result at the 2014 World Cup was against Germany and you will remember that Germany beat every country including Brazil with more than 7 goals. Ghana was able to hold Germany,” he said.

“The tactics used by Ghana’s head coach Kwesi Appiah were prepared by Otto Addo who was then Scout for the team against Germany. He gave a concise report that helped Kwesi Appiah to pull off this massive feat.”

Addo, who is currently a scout trainer at Dortmund, is one of two candidates being considered for the vacant Black Stars coach.

The other candidate is former Newcastle United and West Ham United boss Chris Hughton.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Photos: Sulley Muntari trains with GPL champions Hearts of Oak

Photos: Sulley Muntari trains with GPL champions Hearts of Oak

Dr. Asamoah Gyan sends Twitter into a frenzy with his doctorate title

Dr. Asamoah Gyan sends Twitter into a frenzy with his title

Watch: Jay Jay Okocha brags after beating Asamoah Gyan in tennis contest

Watch: Jay Jay Okocha brags after beating Asamoah Gyan in tennis contest