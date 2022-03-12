Otto Addo to name Black Stars squad for Nigeria clash next week – Alhaji Grunzah

"We don't do the call-ups, its the job of the technical team and then submit it for review," he said

"What is circulating on social media (but) we have not received it yet. Next week, we will hold a meeting and see the way forward.

"We have to thank God that Otto Addo and his men have successfully spoken to some players who had previously turned down our invitations. We just have to pray and support them."

Meanwhile, ex-Nigeria goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, believes Ghana will not be able to cope with the attacking firepower of the Super Eagles.

Pulse Ghana

Shorunmu, who played for the Super Eagles between 1992 and 2002, believes Nigeria’s attackers will prove too much for Ghana.

“Although I expect a very tight game between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana, however, I am still optimistic that the strikers at our disposal will be too hot for Ghana to handle,” he said.

“I don’t think they will be able to cope with the firepowers of the Super Eagles strikers such as Ighalo, Sadiq, Dennis, Osimhen and others in Europe. This is a game the players are desperately waiting for to make the nation proud by qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.”