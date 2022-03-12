RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Otto Addo to name Black Stars squad for Nigeria clash next week – Alhaji Grunzah

Authors:

Evans Annang

Alhaji Karim Grunzah, a member of the Black Stars Management Committee has disclosed that the squad to face Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs will be outdoored next week.

Former Ghanaian midfielder, Otto Addo
Former Ghanaian midfielder, Otto Addo

According to Gruzah, the list was supposed to be presented to the Management Committee earlier this week but some unforeseen circumstances prevented that.

Recommended articles

"We don't do the call-ups, its the job of the technical team and then submit it for review," he said

"What is circulating on social media (but) we have not received it yet. Next week, we will hold a meeting and see the way forward.

"We have to thank God that Otto Addo and his men have successfully spoken to some players who had previously turned down our invitations. We just have to pray and support them."

Meanwhile, ex-Nigeria goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, believes Ghana will not be able to cope with the attacking firepower of the Super Eagles.

Thomas Partey captains Ghana against Zimbabwe as Andre Ayew drops to the bench
Thomas Partey captains Ghana against Zimbabwe as Andre Ayew drops to the bench Pulse Ghana

Shorunmu, who played for the Super Eagles between 1992 and 2002, believes Nigeria’s attackers will prove too much for Ghana.

“Although I expect a very tight game between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana, however, I am still optimistic that the strikers at our disposal will be too hot for Ghana to handle,” he said.

“I don’t think they will be able to cope with the firepowers of the Super Eagles strikers such as Ighalo, Sadiq, Dennis, Osimhen and others in Europe. This is a game the players are desperately waiting for to make the nation proud by qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.”

The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast Stadium before travelling to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja for the return fixture.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sulley Muntari sets enviable record after winning President’s Cup with Hearts of Oak

Sulley Muntari sets enviable record after winning President’s Cup with Hearts of Oak

Video: Thomas Partey shows up to support KiDi and Kuami Eugene at O2 Indigo concert

Video: Thomas Partey shows up to support KiDi and Kuami Eugene at O2 Indigo concert

Chairman Wontumi can’t buy Chelsea now – here’s why

Chairman Wontumi can’t buy Chelsea now – here’s why

‘What is £3 billion?’ – Chairman Wontumi wants to buy Premier League club Chelsea

‘What is £3 billion?’ – Chairman Wontumi wants to buy Premier League club Chelsea