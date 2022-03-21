RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

We’re Ghana and we have what it takes to beat Nigeria – Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Interim Ghana coach Otto Addo has said that the Black Stars have everything it takes to beat Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

Otto Addo: We’re Ghana and we have what it takes to beat Nigeria
Otto Addo: We’re Ghana and we have what it takes to beat Nigeria

The two West African rivals will come face-to-face in a two-legged tie for a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar.

Recommended articles

Although the Black Stars squad is yet to be announced, Addo, who doubles as a scout trainer at Borussia Dortmund, is confident of Ghana’s chances.

Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo
Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo Pulse Ghana

“The players, the technical team and the Ghana Football Association are committed to this task. We really want to make ourselves and the nation proud by qualifying for this upcoming World Cup,” he said in a video shared on the GFA’s YouTube Page.

“Matches between Ghana and Nigeria are always difficult but we believe in our players, strategies and the unflinching support of all Ghanaians. We are Ghana and have what it takes to come out victorious.”

The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The Black Stars of Ghana
The Black Stars of Ghana Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi will host the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff game between Ghana and Nigeria.

This comes after the stadium was granted a one-match approval by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host the big game.

The Cape Coast Stadium was originally supposed to host the first leg in Ghana, but the ground was deemed unfit for purpose after Ghana’s 65th Independence Day parade was held there.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Thomas Partey: Ghana midfielder converts to Islam

Thomas Partey: Ghana midfielder converts to Islam

Sulley Muntari asks Hearts of Oak to pay him GHc1 per month as salary

Sulley Muntari asks Hearts of Oak to pay him GHc1 per month as salary

‘You have no Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s golden team has passed’ – Nigeria FA official

‘You have no Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s golden team has passed’ – Nigerian official

I've never had any amorous relationship with Abena Korkor – Stephen Appiah

I've never had any amorous relationship with Abena Korkor – Stephen Appiah