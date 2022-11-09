Otto Addo will defend his World Cup squad to Ghanaians on Sunday – Randy Abbey

He said the rumored list going rounds in the media is not a final one by coach Otto Addo and the GFA.
Dr. Randy Abbey, a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council has called on Ghanaians to restrain themselves on the Black Stars list for the 2022 World Cup.
Speaking on Metro TV’s ‘Good Morning Ghana’, Dr. Abbey said the coach will hold a press conference and announce the squad while explaining his choices.
"I am a member of the Executive council but I'm not aware of the final list. When they are ready, they will tell us and they will let us know. The Ghana camp opens on the 14th but I think they will be a press conference by Otto Addo in Ghana on 13th," he said on Metro TV's Goodmrning Ghana.
Per the GFA's itinerary, all players and technical team members are expected to report on November 14, which is the deadline set for National teams to announce their final squad for the tournament.
Although the final squad is yet to be announced, reports claim that Felix Afena-Gyan, Mubarak Wakaso, John Painstil, Majeed Ashimeru, and Jeffrey Schlupp are the major names dropped from the 55-man squad.
The reported drop of the aforementioned players has sparked outrage on social media, but Randy Abbey claims it is a similar case in Brazil.
"Even in Brazil, there is a debate going on. Some people don't understand why Firmino(was not in the squad). They will take Richarlison's stats and Gabriel Jasesus' stats and they look at it and they don't understand why this person is not in there."
The Black Stars are expected to officially begin preparations for the FIFA World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 14, 2022.
