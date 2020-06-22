Pfister guided a Black Stars team which was captained by Abedi Pele to the final of the 1992 AFCON, but Ghana lost on penalties and again coached the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon which Eto’o Fills was the marksman during the 2010 AFCON as they five times champions of Africa reached the final, but lost 0-1 to Egypt.

Having coached several players throughout his illustrious football career, he believes the former Olympique Marseille midfielder and the ex-Barcelona striker are the finest player he has ever coached

“Samuel Eto’o and Abedi Pele absolute (sic) on top,” Otto Pfister told Citi FM in an interview.

“But you cannot say Abedi is better than Eto’o or Eto’o is better than Abedi because is not the same position.

“Samuel Eto’o was a top striker, at his time he was one of the best strikers in the world.

“But Abedi Pele for me, in his position was a genius. He was so strong, he had skills, ha had anticipation, he can score. He was truly at the time one of the best playmakers in the world. Abedi was to me, a wonder player,” he concluded.

The German tactician, 82, coached over 15 national and club teams in a managerial career which started in 1972 with Rwanda.

Samuel Eto’o Fils and Abedi Pele Ayew have been adjudged the African Footballer of the Year on four and three occasions, respectively.