Dr. Kwame Kyei who was the Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko and the new board chairman of the club was criticised for purchasing plenty of players who were not even needed at the club at the time.

READ MORE: Dong Bortey appointed coach of Techiman Gold Stars

His administration was investigated after his three-year tenure came to an end and among the issues that came up were player transfer.

The Kumasi giants currently have 35 players and in order to balance the club's book and to avoid the signing of players who are not necessarily needed Otumfuo Osei Tutu, who is the owner and the life patron of the club has banned the current board from recruiting any new player for one year.

"Otumfuo has directed that Kotoko shall not recruit any new player into the current team," Badu said at the board's inauguration at Manhyia Palace.

"Asante Kotoko club should not recruit any new player for at least one season," he added.

Asante Kotoko already have over 35 players in its fold under Coach Maxwell Konadu