He noted that the focus of the Normalisation Committee at the moment is to ensure that elections are conducted at the various levels of football administration in Ghana.

The Normalisation Committee’s mandate has been extended to September 30, after its first six months in office elapsed on March 31.

Dr. Kofi Amoah has stated that the NC is putting several measures in place to strengthen domestic football activities and indicated that its major task within the next six months is to ensure that elections are conducted to elect football administrators in the country.

“We are seriously involved in looking at the statuses, which we are almost done. We are trying to bring new ideas and regulations which will strengthen Ghana football. We have a lot of tasks to complete as well. When we are done, our next target is to think of how to organize the elections which will take a long time from the district level all the way to the national level”, he told GTV.

“We are all coming together to see that it not just the four members of the Normalization Committee, but the collective of the whole football family. We all have to work together to get Ghana football going again”, he added.

The Ghana Premier League was truncated last year June, after the ‘Number 12’ documentary by multiple award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which caught a couple of football administrators on camera receiving monies suspected to be a bribe.

The Normalisation Committee has instituted a special competition to keep clubs busy and in shape after public outcry for domestic football to return.

The competition for Ghana Premier League clubs rolled out this weekend in the various league centres last weekend