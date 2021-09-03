‘Our new crush’ – Black Stars new boy Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is getting all the ‘fans’ on Twitter

Kyereh, who plays for German Bundesliga 2 side St. Pauli, will be competing with Jordan Ayew for a starting spot.

The striker has been training with the Black Stars in Cape Coast and his fine looks appear to have endeared him to many Ghanaians.

Photos of him training have gone viral on Twitter, with some suggesting he could have the same impact as Junior Agogo, Andre Ayew and Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Meanwhile, a maximum of 2,250 fans will be allowed to watch Ghana’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.

This comes after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) gave the green light for fans to be admitted for the match.

The Black Stars will come up against Ethiopia on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

A letter signed by CAF Development Officer Raul Chipenda said: “As is it known, we would like to reiterate that the CAF and FIFA covid-19 match Protocols clearly state that all matches must be played behind closed doors.

“Nonetheless, CAF analysed and assessed your request from a medical, stadium requirements compliance, and safety & security perspective in your venue. Accordingly, a decision has been taken to exceptionally allow the presence of 2,250 spectators in the aforementioned match”.