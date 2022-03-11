Our strikers will be too hot for Ghana to handle – Ex-Nigeria goalkeeper

The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Nigeria has named a 32-man squad for the two-legged tie that has nine strikers, including Kelechi Iheanacho, Odion Ighalo, Emmanuel Dennis, Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen.

Shorunmu, who played for the Super Eagles between 1992 and 2002, believes Nigeria’s attackers will prove too much for Ghana.

“Although I expect a very tight game between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana, however, I am still optimistic that the strikers at our disposal will be too hot for Ghana to handle,” he said.

“I don’t think they will be able to cope with the firepowers of the Super Eagles strikers such as Ighalo, Sadiq, Dennis, Osimhen and others in Europe. This is a game the players are desperately waiting for to make the nation proud by qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has revealed plans to embark on a seven-day fasting and prayer session to enable Nigeria to defeat Ghana.

The Chairman of Nigeria’s national supporters' club, Samuel Ikpea, called on all Nigerians to take part in the fasting and prayer.

“Furthermore, we charge Nigerians to join members of the NFSC for a 7day fasting and prayer session, starting from Thursday 17th to Wednesday 23rd of March 2022 ahead of the match,” he said, as quoted by Blueprint.ng.

“We are all aware of how important the World Cup Qualifiers mean to both countries, and Africa Football as a whole, we therefore use this medium to call for calmness among Fans before and after the matches.”