Ousmane Dembele sued by ex-landlord for making house dirty

More troubles for the Barcelona ace as he is being pursued by his ex-land lord for jeopardizing the condition of the house which was previously occupied by the former Dortmund player

Ousmane Dembele sued by ex-landlord for making house dirty

The former landlord has headed to court demanding a whopping sum of 20,725.76 euros plus interest for the supposed bad state in which the footballer left the last house that he had rented in Dortmund.

The Frenchman has been in the news lately for the wrong reason, skipping Barcelona training over stomach upset, without prior notice and many more.

He has been criticised by both current and former Barcelona players and the top hierarchy as well for his attitude.

In the wake of the ill behavior of Dembele, his former landlord has filed a writ with the Court of First Instance against him demanding for staggering amount of 20,725.76 euros  as a compensation for putting a house he rented him in a bad state before leaving Dortmund for Barcelona.

READ MORE: Confirmed: Kwesi Appiah recalls the Ayews as he names 20-man squad for Ethiopia clash

German newspaper, Bild, has had access, the ex-owner states that the player caused "considerable damage" in the single-family dwelling.

"Everywhere there was garbage and rubbish," the owner, Gerd Weissenberg, 71, told Bild."In the fridge there was rotten food, between the cupboards were many old plastic bags and on the floor, dry spots.

"Behind the front door was a pile of unpaid bills, so apparently I am not the only one cheated.

"The rental contract was not rescinded in the established period, nor was the handing back of the house was carried out officially.

Bild have published several photos of the "unfortunate conditions on the leased property."

They show the state in which the player allegedly left the house when he left Dortmund to sign for Barcelona in the summer of 2017.

READ MORE: Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in World Cup

Dembele didn't return the keys to the house, so the landlord was forced to change all the locks, and an added problem is that the court doesn't have any forwarding address for the player in Barcelona, so the demand for payment can't be delivered.

