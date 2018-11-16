news

The former landlord has headed to court demanding a whopping sum of 20,725.76 euros plus interest for the supposed bad state in which the footballer left the last house that he had rented in Dortmund.

The Frenchman has been in the news lately for the wrong reason, skipping Barcelona training over stomach upset, without prior notice and many more.

He has been criticised by both current and former Barcelona players and the top hierarchy as well for his attitude.

In the wake of the ill behavior of Dembele, his former landlord has filed a writ with the Court of First Instance against him demanding for staggering amount of 20,725.76 euros as a compensation for putting a house he rented him in a bad state before leaving Dortmund for Barcelona.

German newspaper, Bild, has had access, the ex-owner states that the player caused "considerable damage" in the single-family dwelling.

"Everywhere there was garbage and rubbish," the owner, Gerd Weissenberg, 71, told Bild."In the fridge there was rotten food, between the cupboards were many old plastic bags and on the floor, dry spots.

"Behind the front door was a pile of unpaid bills, so apparently I am not the only one cheated.

"The rental contract was not rescinded in the established period, nor was the handing back of the house was carried out officially.

Bild have published several photos of the "unfortunate conditions on the leased property."

They show the state in which the player allegedly left the house when he left Dortmund to sign for Barcelona in the summer of 2017.

Dembele didn't return the keys to the house, so the landlord was forced to change all the locks, and an added problem is that the court doesn't have any forwarding address for the player in Barcelona, so the demand for payment can't be delivered.