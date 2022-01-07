Oussou Konan: Ivorian footballer dies at 32 after being poisoned during Christmas holiday

Details surrounding his demise remain scanty, but the Sun reports that the cause of death is poisoning.

Konan started his career at Africa Sport in 2008 but joined Tunisian heavyweights Esperance two years later.

He also made his name in the Egyptian Premier League when he joined Misr El-Makkasa in 2010, scoring 11 goals in 27 games in his first season.

His impressive form for the club earned him a big-money move to Al Ahly, who signed him for a fee of around €200,000 in 2012.

Konan also had short spells in Europe, having lined up for Turkish side Gaziantep B.B and Finnish side HJK Helsinki.

The striker is said to have complained of illness after visiting his hometown for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.