Over 2,500 young footballers turn up for 2022 Empire Sports justifier

Scores of footballers trooped to the McDan LA Park over the weekend to participate in a justifier organised by the Empire Sports Agency.

ESA Football Select Side 22 Justifiers
The justifier, which was held in collaboration with the DBJ Empire, saw over 2,500 players turn up for the event.

Dubbed the "ESA Football Select Side 22 Justifiers”, footballers from ages 16 to 19 were scouted to be taken to Europe.

ESA Football Select Side 22 Justifiers
The head of DBJ Empire and Empire Sports Agency, Daniel Boifio Jnr, noted that every talented young footballer deserves a chance.

“Every good player deserves opportunities, as the event will give more young footballers the opportunity to pursue their football dreams in professional football clubs around the globe,” he said.

ESA Football Select Side 22 Justifiers
He explained that such scouting events open up opportunities for kids who aspire to become professional footballers.

The 2022 Empire Sports justifier was attended by Bola Ray, the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, the EU ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly and Oil Magnet, Beatrice Mensah-Tayui.

ESA Football Select Side 22 Justifiers
Other attendees included the Managing Director, Pulse (West Africa), Katharina Link, Charles Sajoe Jr, Arsenal player, Abeiku Santana.

ESA Football Select Side 22 Justifiers
The second stage of the justifier will be held in September, where some of the players will be selected to clubs in Europe.

