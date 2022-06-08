The justifier, which was held in collaboration with the DBJ Empire, saw over 2,500 players turn up for the event.
Over 2,500 young footballers turn up for 2022 Empire Sports justifier
Scores of footballers trooped to the McDan LA Park over the weekend to participate in a justifier organised by the Empire Sports Agency.
Dubbed the "ESA Football Select Side 22 Justifiers”, footballers from ages 16 to 19 were scouted to be taken to Europe.
The head of DBJ Empire and Empire Sports Agency, Daniel Boifio Jnr, noted that every talented young footballer deserves a chance.
“Every good player deserves opportunities, as the event will give more young footballers the opportunity to pursue their football dreams in professional football clubs around the globe,” he said.
He explained that such scouting events open up opportunities for kids who aspire to become professional footballers.
The 2022 Empire Sports justifier was attended by Bola Ray, the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, the EU ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly and Oil Magnet, Beatrice Mensah-Tayui.
Other attendees included the Managing Director, Pulse (West Africa), Katharina Link, Charles Sajoe Jr, Arsenal player, Abeiku Santana.
The second stage of the justifier will be held in September, where some of the players will be selected to clubs in Europe.
