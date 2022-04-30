RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'Over to you Man City'- Reactions as Naby Keita keeps Liverpool’s title hopes alive

Social media reactions as Liverpool fans dare to dream as the Reds see off Newcastle to keep title hopes alive

Social media reactions as Liverpool pile pressure on title contenders Man City following win over Newcastle on Saturday
Social media reactions as Liverpool pile pressure on title contenders Man City following win over Newcastle on Saturday

The Reds took the lead in the first-half courtesy of their 27-year-old Guinean midfielder, Naby Keita in the 19th minute.

Recommended articles
Naby Keita scored the only goal of the game in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday in the Premier league
Naby Keita scored the only goal of the game in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday in the Premier league Twitter

However, for all of Liverpool’s dominance in the opening 45, the Reds couldn’t extend their lead as they headed into the break with their slender 1-0 lead.

The second-half was more of the same as Liverpool continued to press Newcastle, with the Magpies goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, having to keep Jurgen Klopp’s men at bay on a couple of occasions.

Liverpool vs Newcastle
Liverpool vs Newcastle Twitter

Sadio Mane and January signing Luis Diaz had a couple of decent chances to extend the Reds’ lead but failed to hit the target on this occasions.

Jurgen Klopp’s men would eventually hold on and settle for a narrow 1-0 win over Eddie Howe's men as their quest for an unprecented title continues to be alive.

Liverpool are now two points clear off title contender Manchester City with four games left to play
Liverpool are now two points clear off title contender Manchester City with four games left to play Twitter

The win for Liverpool now puts them two points above title rivals Manchester City who play Leeds in the premier league later on Saturday.

Following Liverpool’s win over Newcastle, fans took to social media to share their reactions to one of the most interesting title races ever, this season.

Here are some reactions below:

More from category

  • Pulse sports reveals the full list of players Mino Raiola has represented

    Mino Raiola: Full clientele list of one of the greatest agents in football history

  • Afena-Gyan presents jersey to his SHS teacher after Roma’s game against Leicester

    Afena-Gyan presents jersey to his SHS teacher after Roma’s game against Leicester

  • Mino Raiola and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the 2018 World Cup

    Sad news as Pogba and Ibrahimovic's agent dies

Trending

‘You’re the face of Africa now’ – Asamoah Gyan tells Sadio Mane via touching video call

‘You’re the face of Africa now’ – Asamoah Gyan tells Sadio Mane via touching video call
PREMIER LEAGUE

Super Eagles legend says Ghana's eligible star Eddie Nketiah could be the future of Arsenal

PA Images

Lionel Messi rated the third-best performing player in Europe ahead of Benzema, Salah

Lionel Messi ranks ahead of Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah for the best average match ratings in Europe's top five leagues

Spain-born brothers Inaki and Nico Williams set to play for Ghana

Spanish-born brothers Inaki and Nico Williams set to play for Ghana