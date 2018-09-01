Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ozil dilemma poses early test for Emery


Football Ozil dilemma poses early test for Emery

Unai Emery is just a handful of games into his reign at Arsenal, but already he is facing up to the problem that Arsene Wenger never satisfactorily resolved.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Arsenal boss Unai Emery gestures to Mesut Ozil play

Arsenal boss Unai Emery gestures to Mesut Ozil

(AFP)

Unai Emery is just a handful of games into his reign at Arsenal, but already he is facing up to the problem that Arsene Wenger never satisfactorily resolved.

Mesut Ozil's arrival at the Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid five years ago was meant to usher in a new era for Arsenal, yet Wenger spent more time than he would have liked rebutting criticism of the Germany midfielder's contribution.

And just three weeks into the new season, Wenger's replacement as Gunners manager has already discovered that getting the best out of Ozil could prove to be no easy task.

If Emery can do successfully do that, his task of securing a top-four finish and a Champions League place will become an awful lot easier.

Fail, and like Wenger before him, he will not be able to avoid continuing scrutiny of the player's performances.

Wenger always defended the player, highlighting Ozil's more understated qualities such as the timing and delivery of passes to team-mates.

The playmaker agreed a new, three-and-a-half year contract in January worth around £350,000 per week.

But Ozil's Arsenal career remains unfulfilled and Wenger's approach to getting the best out of a player who has rarely dominated games for his club in the way he has often done for his country has understandably been questioned.

Emery appears to have taken a different stance and has already been forced to deny any rift with Ozil after the German missed the home victory over West Ham because of an illness.

It was claimed Ozil had stormed out of a training session when Emery urged him to try harder to adapt to his high-tempo pressing game.

Physicality

But, with the player's cold now over, Emery confirmed Ozil is back in contention to line-up at Cardiff on Sunday.

"He's training normally with the group, in every session this week," Emery said.

"We started on Tuesday and every day he has been training with the group. He's OK. Also I'm looking at him well every day."

What is clear, however, was that Emery had wanted more from Ozil during the recent 3-2 defeat at Chelsea.

Having used Ozil in a wider position in the defeat to Manchester City, Emery moved the German inside into a more central role at Stamford Bridge before replacing him with Aaron Ramsey in the 68th minute.

Explaining the move after the game, Emery said: "I took him off to stop Chelsea progressing easily with the ball."

Clearly, Emery wanted a more formidable presence in that part of the field and while physicality has never been a major part of Ozil's game, the Spaniard would not be the first person to believe the 29-year-old could offer more.

It certainly seems as though Emery is taking a firmer approach than Wenger, whose light-touch approach to a number of squad issues drew criticism during his final seasons in north London.

Emery, though, will know his handling of Ozil is key. He must get the club's best player on board as he attempts to make his mark at his new club.

Many manager's would like build a team around a fit and in form Ozil.

The coming months will provide a telling test of the Spaniard's ability to draw the best from the German.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Rodgers expects highest standards from Gerrard the manager Football Rodgers expects highest standards from Gerrard the manager
Football: Under-fire Mourinho weighs up Martial gamble Football Under-fire Mourinho weighs up Martial gamble
Football: Gerrard's impressive start restores Rangers' Old Firm belief Football Gerrard's impressive start restores Rangers' Old Firm belief
Football: Late Cutrone winner seals AC Milan win over Roma at San Siro Football Late Cutrone winner seals AC Milan win over Roma at San Siro
Football: Give Mourinho respect, insists old foe Guardiola Football Give Mourinho respect, insists old foe Guardiola
Football: Late Cutrone winner seals AC Milan win over Roma at San Siro Football Late Cutrone winner seals AC Milan win over Roma at San Siro

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
3 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
4 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
6 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
7 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s...bullet
9 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet
10 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Celtic's French striker Moussa Dembele is on his way to Lyon
Football Dembele to join Lyon after Celtic accept bid for unsettled striker
Marco Reus (pictured) saw an effort headed for the far corner pushed wide by Hanover goalkeeper Michael Esser's outstretched toe, and less than a minute later, Reus rattled the bar after a superb pass by Mahmoud Dahoud
Football Dortmund held on way to first scoreless draw of Bundesliga season
Kotoko aim at using Hearts Oak as birthday present
Ghana Premier League Kotoko aim at using Hearts Oak as birthday present
Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has signed a new deal with Leicester
Football Leicester keeper Schmeichel signs new contract