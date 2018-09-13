Pulse.com.gh logo
Paa Kwesi Fabin resigns as Kotoko coach


Paa Kwesi Fabin resigns as Kotoko coach

The head coach of the Porcupine Warriors has tendered in his resignation

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Paa Kwesi Fabin resigns as Kotoko coach play

Paa Kwesi Fabin resigns as Kotoko coach

Paa Kwesi Fabin who was contemplating staying on as the head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has final resigned.

It is understood Fabin was disturbed by the fact that the current management of the club doesn’t have regard for the hard work he has put in to help the club churn out the results lately and the most disturbing aspect is that rumours of him being replaced are always circulating.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars

He has tendered in his resignation to look for offers elsewhere, especially outside the country.

In his his resignation letter he indicated that he is bowing out because of circumstances beyond his control as the coach of Asante Kotoko.

Paa Kwesi Fabin's contract with Kotoko was supposed to expired expire in March next year.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko a reportedly in talks with former Ebusua Dwarfs' Brazilian coach Ricardo Da Rocha for the job.

Fabin's charges have not lost a game since losing 3-1 against Karela in the Ghana Premier League, having gone eight games unbeaten in all competitions, including two wins against against Hearts of Oak and a win against AshGold in their last three games.

READ MORE: Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debt

play Paa Kwesi Fabin resigns as Kotoko coach
