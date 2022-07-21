Pain for Spain as Stanway helps England survive quarter-final scare

England is through to the semi-final of the Women's European Championship after a nerve-wracking extra-time win over Spain in the quarter-final at Brighton.
Ella Toone and Stanway were the heroines of the night as England survive a major upset against Spain at the WEURO.
The Three Lionesses defeated the valiant La Roja from Spain 2-1 after extra time to book a ticket to the semi-final in dramatic fashion.
England was made to dig deep for the victory at the Amex Stadium with goals from Ella Toone and Georgia Stanway helping them survive their tougher test yet at the WEURO2022.
There was nothing to separate both sides in the opening 45 minutes as it ended goalless in Brighton.
But Spain was brilliant in the second 45 minutes and looked destined for a shock victory and a place in the last four after Esther Gonzalez put Spain ahead nine minutes after the break.
Stanway's screamer leads England to a dramatic victory
Looking down and out after 83 minutes, England was handed a lifeline when Manchester United star, Toone, equalised for them six minutes from time off Alessia Russo's header.
It was a heartbreaking time to score from a Spain perspective but Toone's goal canceled out Gonzalez's opener to push the tie into extra time.
But in the first half of extra time, Stanway produced a magical effort from over 25 yards out to put England in front in the 96th minute.
It was a complete turnaround for the hosts whose WEURO dream looked done and dusted earlier in the game.
With the victory, England extends her unbeaten run under coach Sarina Wiegman to 18 matches and will now await the winner of the game between Belgium and Sweden for a date in the semi-final.
