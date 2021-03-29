Pandemic blamed for lack of VAR in World Cup qualifiers after Ronaldo fury

Ronaldo thought he had scored a stoppage-time winner for Portugal in Belgrade as footage appeared to show the ball had crossed the line before Serbia defender Stefan Mitrovic could clear.

The Portugal captain was booked for protesting by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie as play was waved on and the game finished in a 2-2 draw. Ronaldo threw away his captain's armband in disgust at full-time.

"I always give and will give everything for my country, that will never change. But there are difficult times to deal with, especially when we feel that an entire nation is being harmed," Ronaldo later posted on Instagram.

Portuguese sports daily A Bola on Monday published an interview with Makkelie in which the official said he had apologised to coach Fernando Santos and the Portugal team.

Elsewhere Spain defender Inigo Martinez claimed that a penalty given against his side in a 1-1 draw with Greece would not have been awarded had video assistant referees been available, while Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny felt they were denied a spot-kick in their defeat by Serbia.