RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Parker insists Fulham still have 'fighting chance' to beat drop

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Adama Traore grabbed a stoppage-time winner as Wolves beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage on Friday to send the Londoners closer to relegation from the Premier League.

Late finish: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore celebrates with teammates

POOL

In added time, Traore ran down the right before firing home to secure his side's first victory since mid-February.

Recommended articles

However, Fulham boss Scott Parker insists his team can still beat the drop.

"We find ourselves in this position where we are, but we've got a fighting chance because of what you see at the end of the game, a team and a group of players that are desperate," he said.

"We will continue, painful, hurt but as always you get your guard up and you come out swinging, and that's what we'll do."

For Traore, it was an evening to remember as it was his first goal in the Premier League since December 2019.

"I am so happy. We needed the points, it has been tough for us," said the Spaniard.

"I have been working hard through the weeks, trying to run in behind and mix the games up.

"If I can help the team the best I can I will. I trust in my quality."

Wolves striker Willian Jose had earlier been denied his first goal for the club when his header in first-half injury time was ruled out for an offside by Daniel Podence following a VAR review.

Fulham have lost their last four league games with their most recent win a stunning victory over champions Liverpool at Anfield on March 7.

They remain third from bottom, three points behind Newcastle who have played two games fewer.

Wolves are 12th and seemingly safe in the Premier League for another season.

dj/dmc

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Couple & guests spend wedding night sitting outside as punishment for breaking Covid-19 rules

“We’re just maltreating women in the name of polygamy” – Sheikh Tawfik to Muslim men

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Gunmen invaded Seventh-Day Adventist Church's live service, kidnap pastor & members (video)

Woman's children turn "abnormal" after eating their dead father’s head unknowingly (video)

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty