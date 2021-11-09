RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Partey, Afena-Gyan left out as Milo names 24-man squad for Ethiopia game

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Thomas Partey and Felix Afena-Gyan have not been included in Ghana’s squad to face Ethiopia in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars are scheduled to take on Ethiopia on November 11, 2021, before hosting South Africa three days later in Cape Coast.

Partey is currently a doubt for both games, having picked up a groin injury while training with Arsenal on Friday.

The midfielder has, therefore, been left out of the squad to face the Walias on Thursday, with Milovan Rajevac taking 24 players for the crucial clash at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, AS Roma starlet Afena-Gyan is also not part of the squad despite being handed a debut call-up to the national team.

The Serie A side is said to have refused to allow the 18-year-old, who has just two senior appearances, to join the Black Stars camp following concerns that the call-up may have come too early for the young striker.

Below is Ghana’s squad to face Ethiopia in Thursday’s game:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Montari Kamaheni (Ashdod), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko)

Midfielders: Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)

Wingers: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha)

Strikers: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa)

