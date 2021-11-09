Partey, Afena-Gyan left out as Milo names 24-man squad for Ethiopia game

Partey is currently a doubt for both games, having picked up a groin injury while training with Arsenal on Friday.

The midfielder has, therefore, been left out of the squad to face the Walias on Thursday, with Milovan Rajevac taking 24 players for the crucial clash at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, AS Roma starlet Afena-Gyan is also not part of the squad despite being handed a debut call-up to the national team.

The Serie A side is said to have refused to allow the 18-year-old, who has just two senior appearances, to join the Black Stars camp following concerns that the call-up may have come too early for the young striker.

Below is Ghana’s squad to face Ethiopia in Thursday’s game:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Montari Kamaheni (Ashdod), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko)

Midfielders: Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)

Wingers: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha)