Partey lost form in the most important part of the season – Gary Neville

Partey’s slump in form has, however, coincided with the Gunners’ own inconsistent patch as their title ambitions slip away.

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered another blow on Sunday when they were battered 3-0 by Brighton and Hove Albion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result leaves the Gunners four points behind Manchester City, who also have a game in hand and are now one win away from being crowned Premier League champions.

Neville believes although Partey made a strong start to the season, he hasn’t been at his best for Arsenal’s run-in.

AFP

“He’s been in a shadow of himself in the last few weeks, Partey,” the Manchester United legend said, as quoted by Metro Sport UK.

“He has been nowhere near it. A large part of the season, he has been fantastic. His form and composure have deserted him at the most vital time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Arteta has apologised to Arsenal fans for his side’s disappointing defeat to Brighton over the weekend.

"We have to apologise for the performance in the second half. It was not acceptable. Mathematically, it's still possible but now it's impossible to think about it.