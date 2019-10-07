Spanish outlet Diario AS reports that robbers once again targeted the midfielder’s home in Boadilla del Monte, West Madrid, last Friday.

The intruders were, however, unable to steal any properties after bolting when they met a relative of the midfielder in the building.

Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey

This is the second time in the space of a week that Partey’s house has been raided by robbers.

The same happened last Monday while the player was away at Moscow with Atletico Madrid for a UEFA Champions League game.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s Casemiro's house was also broken into last week with his family inside the home.

Gerard Pique, Arthur Melo, Joaquin, Jordi Alba, Karim Benzema, Alvaro Morata and many others in Spain have also had their homes burgled in recent months.