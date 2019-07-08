According to him, past wins over Tunisia in previous tournaments would not be a guarantee for another victory.

The 58-year-old, however, expressed confidence that his charges will be able to defeat their North African counterparts.

“It is true we have had good results over our opponents in our past meetings, but modern football has gone past previous glories,” Appiah said in his pre-match conference.

“I have always said and maintained that there are no minnows in this modern game of football, each country that has qualified to this stage deserve to be here and we have to treat each opponent with the maximum respect.

“Though we are poised to have good results against them again, the scenarios have always been different but I have so much trust and believe in my team heading into this game and I am sure they would give Ghanaians something to smile about.”

The Black Stars are aiming to end a 37-year trophy-less run, which stretches back to 1982.

Although the team has come close in recent years, Ghana has lost its last three finals in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

“Personally I know Tunisia is not a small team to just walk over, we all need to work hard and make sure we give spectators a very good game to watch because both teams play good football,” Appiah said.

“It is always important to encourage your players to give their best performance every game and give them that self-belief, which serves as a morale booster and encouragement and I believe that my players are good and I have total confidence in them that tomorrow they will deliver for us to make it to the next round.”

The Black Stars will face Tunisia on Monday evening at the Ismailia stadium.