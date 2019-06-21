The first team to win the AFCON was Egypt in 1957.

The North Africans giants are the most successful country in the anal of the competition. They have been crowned champions on seven occasions.

The North Africans won it in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010

This is followed by Cameroon with five titles: 1984, 1988, 2000 and 2002.

Ghana are the third most successful country in the history of the AFCON: 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982.

The Black Stars were the first team to win it for keeps in 1978.

Below is the breakdown of the past winner of the continent’s showpiece:

1957 Egypt

1959 Egypt

1962 Ethiopia

1963 Ghana

1965 Ghana

1968 Congo (Kinshasa)

1970 Sudan

1972 Congo (Brazzaville)

1974 Zaire

1976 Morocco

1978 Ghana

1980 Nigeria

1982 Ghana

1984 Cameroon

1986 Egypt

1988 Cameroon

1990 Algeria

1992 Ivory Coast

1994 Nigeria

1996 South Africa

1998 Egypt

2000 Cameroon

2002 Cameroon

2004 Tunisia

2006 Egypt

2008 Egypt

2010 Egypt

2012 Zambia

2013 Nigeria

2015 Ivory Coast

2017 Cameroon

Countrywise list of winners

Egypt 7

Cameroon 5

Ghana 4

Nigeria 3

Congo (Kinshasa) 2 [includes Zaire]

Ivory Coast 2

Algeria 1

Congo (Brazzaville) 1

Ethiopia 1

Morocco 1

South Africa 1

Sudan 1

Tunisia 1

Zambia 1