I love Nigerians but Ghana jollof tastes better – Patrice Evra settles debate

However, there has been a longstanding rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria over which country makes the best jollof.

Having finally tasted the Ghana jollof during his stay in Ghana, Evra confessed that it tasted better than that of Nigeria.

“It’s not like I want to be your judge but you know I’m really honest,” he said in a video shared on his Twitter page.

“My Nigerian people, I love you, but I’m sorry the Ghana jollof is the closest to the Senegal jollof. Don’t get me wrong, we invented the jollof. This is the closes one."

He added: “So I’m asking you which one you prefer, the Ghana jollof or the Nigeria jollof? Sorry, but I already made my choice.”

The former left-back arrived in Ghana on Monday evening as part of his tour of the continent as he promotes his new book.

The 41-year-old ex-France international’s autobiography is titled ‘I Love This Game’ and he has been on a promotion tour.

Evra was received at the airport by television personality Nana Aba Anamoah and some fans, with the ex-footballer expressing his delight at the warm reception.