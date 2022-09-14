Patrice Evra: Manchester United legend meets President Akufo-Addo

In a post on Facebook, President Akufo-Addo shared photos of his meeting with the football icon at the Jubilee House.

The former left-back arrived in Ghana on Monday evening as part of his tour of the continent as he promotes his new book.

The 41-year-old ex-France international’s autobiography is titled ‘I Love This Game’ and he has been on a promotion tour.

Evra was received at the airport by television personality Nana Aba Anamoah and some fans, with the ex-footballer expressing his delight at the warm reception.

He also revealed that he has heard so much about the popular Ghana Jollof and couldn’t wait to finally taste it.

“It’s crazy. I didn’t expect this kind of warm reception from all the Ghanaian people,” an excited Evra said.

“It’s my first time in Ghana and I’ll remember that all my life. I love this game. I already feel the love. I’ve been to Nigeria and Senegal and I can tell you this is the best welcome. The next thing to try is the Ghana jollof.”