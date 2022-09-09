Patrice Evra: Manchester United legend to visit Ghana this month

In a video announcing his plans to visit both Ghana and Nigeria, Evra said he can’t wait to make the trip down here.

“Hi Ghana, I miss you so much. But you know what Ghana, I’m coming. I hope you’re ready. I love this game,” he said.

Many Ghanaians have fond memories of Evra, who once posted a video of comic actor Akrobeto’s Real News.

In December, the former left-back slammed organisers of the Ballon d’Or for snubbing players from the African continent.

He noted that Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) deserved more respect than the competition was getting.

Lionel Messi picked up his seventh Ballon d’Or last year, with Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho placing second and third.

Only two African players were nominated in the 30-man shortlist, with Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez finishing seventh and 20th, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was not nominated despite winning the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with the Blues.