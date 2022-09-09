The 41-year-old ex-France international’s autobiography is titled ‘I Love This Game’ and he will be in Ghana later in September.
Patrice Evra: Manchester United legend to visit Ghana this month
Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra is set to visit Ghana this month to promote his new book.
In a video announcing his plans to visit both Ghana and Nigeria, Evra said he can’t wait to make the trip down here.
“Hi Ghana, I miss you so much. But you know what Ghana, I’m coming. I hope you’re ready. I love this game,” he said.
Many Ghanaians have fond memories of Evra, who once posted a video of comic actor Akrobeto’s Real News.
In December, the former left-back slammed organisers of the Ballon d’Or for snubbing players from the African continent.
He noted that Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) deserved more respect than the competition was getting.
Lionel Messi picked up his seventh Ballon d’Or last year, with Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho placing second and third.
Only two African players were nominated in the 30-man shortlist, with Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez finishing seventh and 20th, respectively.
Meanwhile, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was not nominated despite winning the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with the Blues.
The Senegalese shot-stopper was also beaten by Gianluigi Donnarumma to the Lev Yashin Trophy, which is awarded to the best goalkeeper in the world.