‘Jordan Ayew gives 100% no matter the position he plays’ – Patrick Vieira

Ayew has been ever-present in Crystal Palace’s starting line-up, having played in a number of positions thus far this season.

The 31-year-old has played as part of the front three and was also deployed in midfield some weeks ago.

The former Swansea City forward once again played the full 90 minutes as the Eagles held Leicester City to a goalless draw on Saturday and his manager has praised the player’s versatility.

“Jordan is the type of player that is happy to be on the field regardless of his position. He is going to be giving 100 per cent to the team,” Vieira said.

“He is one of those players that you call a team player. On the pre-season tour, we tried him for around 15-20 minutes in central midfield and he did really well.

“We had a bit of a conversation on that and he liked to be around those positions as well, so that gave us a bit more tactical flexibility – but I like to have players in their best positions and his best position is on the right-hand side.”