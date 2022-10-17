RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Jordan Ayew gives 100% no matter the position he plays’ – Patrick Vieira

Emmanuel Ayamga

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Jordan Ayew is happy to play in any position and will always give a 100%.

‘Jordan Ayew gives 100% no matter the position he plays’ – Patrick Vieira
‘Jordan Ayew gives 100% no matter the position he plays’ – Patrick Vieira

According to him, the Ghana international is a team player and gives the Eagles tactical flexibility with his versatility.

Read Also

Ayew has been ever-present in Crystal Palace’s starting line-up, having played in a number of positions thus far this season.

The 31-year-old has played as part of the front three and was also deployed in midfield some weeks ago.

The former Swansea City forward once again played the full 90 minutes as the Eagles held Leicester City to a goalless draw on Saturday and his manager has praised the player’s versatility.

“Jordan is the type of player that is happy to be on the field regardless of his position. He is going to be giving 100 per cent to the team,” Vieira said.

“He is one of those players that you call a team player. On the pre-season tour, we tried him for around 15-20 minutes in central midfield and he did really well.

“We had a bit of a conversation on that and he liked to be around those positions as well, so that gave us a bit more tactical flexibility – but I like to have players in their best positions and his best position is on the right-hand side.”

Ayew has played nine matches for Crystal Palace this season, while providing one assist.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

Trending

Sergio Ramos' wife reveals details of her active sex life with the PSG superstar

'We have S*x every day' - Sergio Ramos' wife reveals intense love routine with PSG star

‘I knelt and begged Milo to take Muntari to 2010 World Cup’ – Kwesi Nyantakyi

‘I knelt and begged Milo to take Muntari to 2010 World Cup’ – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star Jermaine Pennant

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star

Manchester City were held to a stalemate in Copenhagen on Tuesday night in the UCL
UCL

'No Haaland, No Party' Reactions as Manchester City held in Copenhagen