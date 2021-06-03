RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Patron SC wins 2021 Wolves Invitational Tournament

The Madina-based club defied the odds to beat Mobile Phones People FC (MPP) 2-1 in the final which was played at the Madina Astro Turf on Wednesday evening.

En route to the final, Patrons SC defeated Top Scout Football Academy in the semi finals before setting up a mouth-watering final clash with MPP.

Two goals by James Ackon was enough to hand victory to Patrons SC in the final, winning a cash prize of GHc2,000 and five footballs in the process.

The final was graced by high profile personalities including some members of the Ghana Football Association, football administrators and Assembly members of the Madina community.

The maiden edition of the Wolves Cup saw eight teams from various communities in Accra compete for the honours.

Powered by Wolves Company Limited, the Community gala is a project targeted at developing and promoting young football talents in Madina and its surroundings, and would also allow local fans to experience the fun aspect of the game.

The Wolves Cup is set to become an annual tradition that will bring football lovers and teams together in Madina

