Patron SC wins 2021 Wolves Invitational Tournament

Two goals by James Ackon was enough to hand victory to Patrons SC in the final, winning a cash prize of GHc2,000 and five footballs in the process.

The final was graced by high profile personalities including some members of the Ghana Football Association, football administrators and Assembly members of the Madina community.

The maiden edition of the Wolves Cup saw eight teams from various communities in Accra compete for the honours.

Powered by Wolves Company Limited, the Community gala is a project targeted at developing and promoting young football talents in Madina and its surroundings, and would also allow local fans to experience the fun aspect of the game.