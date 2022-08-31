French club owner accuses Pogba family of 'local scam', labels Mother as 'Kingpin' amid Mbappe saga

The reports spread in France, just hours after Mathias uploaded a bizarre video on his social media threatening to spill the beans on his younger brother.

In the video, Mathias also accused Paul Pogba of paying a witchcraft doctor over his fellow French national team star Kylian Mbappe.

Paul who has now identified Mathias, as part of the blackmailers had also reportedly paid €100,000 to those supposedly attempting to extract money from him.

However, the sum paid by Paul is still not up to the €13m allegedly demanded by a gang of men, who reportedly dragged the France international to a Paris flat during the international break in March and demanded the sum for “services rendered” claiming they had protected discreetly the former Manchester United midfielder over the last 13 years.

'I'm not surprised' - Tours FC President calls out Pogba Family amid Blackmail saga

Tours FC president Jean-Marc Etorri, has called out the Pogba family amid the ongoing blackmail saga involving Paul Pogba and his brother Mathias.

Etorri said that he “is not at all surprised.” by the scandal recalling a controversy surrounding the signing of Mathias Pogba back in 2018 as per GFFN.

According to him, he only ended up playing five matches for the France National league club after he was offered to play for the club.

“He was offered to us, but we all said, no thank you.”

The Pogba clan, which also included Paul and agent Gaël Mahé, came back with a counter-offer. “They said to take Mathias and that Paul would pay his salary, his costs. In addition, he proposes coming to play a friendly match at Tours and he’ll also come to watch his brother play twice,” said Etorri via Le Figaro.

However, Etorri claims that the €80,000 sum that was promised to be paid, which never arrived, revealing that he refused to go to court in Switzerland over the Mathias contract affair as the procedure was deemed too onerous for the club.