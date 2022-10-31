Pogba's World Cup hopes rest on 'a miracle' following fresh injury concerns

Pogba returned to training with Juventus last week in what looked like a timely boost for Massimiliano Allegri's team, but the midfielder has now picked up what is understood to be a muscle injury in his thigh and could be ruled out for ten more days.

This is according to a report by Fabiana della Valle via GFIN.

The report says stated that only a miracle could perhaps make him available for Didier Deschamps France team when they defend their title at the World Cup next month, and he could now make his first appearance for Juventus since his return this summer, next year.

pulse senegal

However, the report adds that the injured thigh is on the right leg and did not affect the leg on which Pogba had picked up the metatarsal injury.

The Frenchman's situation will be reassessed soon, to ascertain whether for sure Pogba can make it to the World Cup in the middle of the tournament instead of playing in it from the very beginning.