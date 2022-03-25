RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Paul Pogba undergoes ankle surgery

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Paul Pogba underwent surgery on his ankle injury on Tuesday, reporting that everything went well during the operation in a social media post.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

The Manchester United midfielder initially posted a video on Instagram in which he looked groggy and admitted: "I don't even know if I'm OK or if I'm high or if I'm sober, just don't ask me if it went well, I don't know."

He later deleted that post and replaced it with a shorter video.

"Everything went well," Pogba said. "We have to keep the positive energy."

Pogba, 26, is expected to be out for another four weeks after suffering his second ankle injury of the season.

The France international, who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, has made only eight appearances this season in a campaign blighted by injury.

